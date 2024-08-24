iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 694,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.