iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Trading Down 1%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.25. 7,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 78,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
