iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Trading Down 1%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.25. 7,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 78,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

