iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 171,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

