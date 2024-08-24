iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 286,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 271,378 shares.The stock last traded at $45.86 and had previously closed at $46.06.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $667.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

