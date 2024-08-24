Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.780-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.0 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average is $167.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.45.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

