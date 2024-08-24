JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Stock Price Up 2%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

