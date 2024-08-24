JB Capital LLC Acquires 19,190 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $98,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 694,982 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

