JB Capital LLC Acquires 354 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ITT by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE ITT traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 217,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,110. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

