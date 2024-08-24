JB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,937.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pure Storage by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $61.56. 2,177,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

