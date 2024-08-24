JB Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,695 shares of company stock valued at $943,113 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,345. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average is $270.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

