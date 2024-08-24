John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.75

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.75 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 179966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 466,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,164,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,072,000 after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

