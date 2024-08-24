JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $992.21

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 992.21 ($12.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,006 ($13.07). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 992 ($12.89), with a volume of 230,371 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 992.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 969.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 995.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 707.07%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

