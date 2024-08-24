JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) is Diversified LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. 234,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,487. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.