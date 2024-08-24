Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $25.25. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 10,791 shares.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.03 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Karat Packaging by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

