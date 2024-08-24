Kava Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $409.33 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00042646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,768 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.