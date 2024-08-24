Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,187.53

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.53 ($15.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,604 ($20.84). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,604 ($20.84), with a volume of 80,465 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.49) to GBX 1,750 ($22.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Keller Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,424.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,823.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,402.81). Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Featured Stories

