Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.06

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 410718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,834,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

