L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Buys 4,732 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 129,207 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 312,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 154,351 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,934. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

