L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 693,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,137. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

