L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 470,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 218,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $48.83. 4,669,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.