L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $197.55. 4,713,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.98. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $197.98. The company has a market capitalization of $348.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.