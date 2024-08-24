L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.6% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

SYK traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $353.29. 965,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,912. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.74 and its 200-day moving average is $340.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

