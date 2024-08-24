L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Increases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned 0.06% of YETI worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE YETI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,993. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.