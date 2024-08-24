L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 295 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.06. 943,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,505. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $158.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

