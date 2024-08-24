L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,454. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $360.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.