LayerZero (ZRO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $464.70 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, LayerZero has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $464.70 million and approximately $102.55 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00006592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.87541721 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $72,864,291.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

