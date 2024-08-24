Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.92. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 554,074 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.