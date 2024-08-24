Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.92. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 554,074 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 825,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 762,204 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 237,317 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 168,771 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.