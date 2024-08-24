Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of LINE opened at $84.42 on Monday. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

