Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT Lowered to $29.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LQDA. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liquidia stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.