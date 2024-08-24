Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.40

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $6.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,802,122 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,778,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00426578 USD and is up 16.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

