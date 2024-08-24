loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 50,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,122,128 shares in the company, valued at $11,748,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 1,916,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.40. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

