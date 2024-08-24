LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Declares GBX 2.85 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 206.60 ($2.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,869.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.80 ($2.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.26) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.53), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($607,760.98). 6.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

