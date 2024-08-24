Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Itron worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Itron by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 123,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,804. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

