Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.57.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.08. 160,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,647. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

