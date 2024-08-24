Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Report on BCPC

Balchem Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $172.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,040. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.