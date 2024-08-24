Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 142,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $674,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $129.76. 390,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.