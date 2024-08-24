Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 389,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.45.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,995 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

