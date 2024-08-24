Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.22. 15,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,462. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $309.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.97.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

