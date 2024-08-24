Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,580. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $348.51. 51,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $353.49. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

