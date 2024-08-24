Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 995,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,149. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

