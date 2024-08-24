Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.40 on Friday, reaching $345.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,422. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

