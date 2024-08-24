Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,312 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,072 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

