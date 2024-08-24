Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SF traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.20. 92,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

