Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

CVX stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

