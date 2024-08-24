Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 522,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,754. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.