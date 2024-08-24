Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $250.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.54. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

