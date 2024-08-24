LRI Investments LLC Buys 341 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Block by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,805. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.59.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

