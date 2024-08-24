LRI Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.07. 289,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.85 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,279 shares of company stock worth $22,792,225. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

