LRI Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,386,004. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

