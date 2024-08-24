LRI Investments LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,593.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.08. 1,158,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,256. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

